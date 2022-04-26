What's new

Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says FM Momen

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,010
-5
12,253
Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says FM Momen

LAW & ORDER

UNB
26 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 07:42 pm

www.tbsnews.net

Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says FM

The foreign minister said the Indian community of around 45 lakh members in the United States also requested the government
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

The foreign minister said the Indian community of around 45 lakh members in the United States also requested the government​

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh sought India's support to withdraw the US sanctions imposed on elite force RAB and individuals.

"We sought their help after the US imposed sanctions on RAB. They've been very nice to us. They (Indian side) said they would raise it," Momen told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister said the Indian community of around 45 lakh members in the United States also requested the government. "They (Indian community in US) are very influential."

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is scheduled arrive here on Thursday (26 April), visited Washington DC earlier this month.

Regarding law enforcement, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said there is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion without concrete action and accountability.

"We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combatting terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights," he said while addressing a seminar in which Minister Momen spoke as the chief guest.

Responding to a question, Momen said the US talks about accountability but there is in-built accountability in the RAB. "We do have accountability. That might not reach to them (US)."

Asked whether the US side is convinced on what the Bangladesh side says, he said may be they are not satisfied yet but in the future they will be satisfied.

Ambassador Haas said RAB sanctions do not mean they cannot enhance the strong law enforcement security cooperation between the two countries.

"We will continue to work with Bangladesh to combat transnational crime and terrorism, enhance border security, and prevent violent extremism," he said.

The US envoy said the continue our support to Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime police, the Anti-Terrorism Unit, and the specialised units of the Metropolitan Police in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rajshahi.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
20,675
2
32,326
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:
Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says FM Momen

LAW & ORDER

UNB
26 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 07:42 pm

www.tbsnews.net

Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says FM

The foreign minister said the Indian community of around 45 lakh members in the United States also requested the government
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

The foreign minister said the Indian community of around 45 lakh members in the United States also requested the government​

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh sought India's support to withdraw the US sanctions imposed on elite force RAB and individuals.

"We sought their help after the US imposed sanctions on RAB. They've been very nice to us. They (Indian side) said they would raise it," Momen told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister said the Indian community of around 45 lakh members in the United States also requested the government. "They (Indian community in US) are very influential."

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is scheduled arrive here on Thursday (26 April), visited Washington DC earlier this month.

Regarding law enforcement, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said there is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion without concrete action and accountability.

"We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combatting terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights," he said while addressing a seminar in which Minister Momen spoke as the chief guest.

Responding to a question, Momen said the US talks about accountability but there is in-built accountability in the RAB. "We do have accountability. That might not reach to them (US)."

Asked whether the US side is convinced on what the Bangladesh side says, he said may be they are not satisfied yet but in the future they will be satisfied.

Ambassador Haas said RAB sanctions do not mean they cannot enhance the strong law enforcement security cooperation between the two countries.

"We will continue to work with Bangladesh to combat transnational crime and terrorism, enhance border security, and prevent violent extremism," he said.

The US envoy said the continue our support to Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime police, the Anti-Terrorism Unit, and the specialised units of the Metropolitan Police in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rajshahi.
Click to expand...

Yeah Indians will "influence" US Govt. because it is a big frickin' deal to them.

They will put Jaishankar to work for us.

Just speechless at this guy's proclamations.

A Royal embarrassment - if you ask me...
 
D

Destranator

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
2,696
-2
4,903
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Bilal9 said:
Yeah Indians will "influence" US Govt. because it is a big frickin' deal to them.

They will put Jaishankar to work for us.

Just speechless at this guy's proclamations.

A Royal embarrassment - if you ask me...
Click to expand...
We are used to Soft Power and Hard Power diplomacies. Momen has invented 'Nail on Chalkboard' diplomacy. The idea is to make the other party cringe to its core and question the purpose of its own existence and alignment.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Withdrawal of sanctions on RAB: Momen seeks support of US lawmakers
Replies
2
Views
393
bluesky
B
B
It’s US that trained RAB, says FM Momen
Replies
10
Views
477
Atlas
Atlas
B
Bangladesh to hire lawyers to pursue removal of US sanctions on RAB
Replies
0
Views
135
Black_cats
B
B
Withdrawal of sanctions: Bangladesh to appoint lawyers in US
Replies
1
Views
153
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast
B
No scope for lifting RAB sanctions without concrete accountability: US ambassador
Replies
1
Views
144
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom