Delhi's IGI airport best in India and South Asia, 37th among world's top 50

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has been adjudged the best in India and South Asia for the fourth consecutive year at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, an official statement said on Friday. The airport also improved its overall ranking to 37th from last year's 45th position, said the statement from GMR which added that it is the only airport from India to be included in the world's top 50 airports.

The GMR Infra-led airport has also been declared as "the cleanest airport" in India and South Asia, it said.

"All the airport staff, stakeholders and partners working at the airport have made Delhi airport the best airport in India and South Asia with their constant resilience, focus, and customer-centricity," said Videh Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR Infrastructure Limited-led consortium.

The Delhi airport has always set new benchmark in providing the best airport experience to all its passengers and will continue to do so, he said.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on annual global airport customer satisfaction survey assessing customer service and facilities across 500 airports, the statement said.

The survey questionnaires were completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during a nine -month period from September 2021 to May 2022.

It evaluated customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators including check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, and immigration and departure, it added
