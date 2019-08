The objectives of the Ganges Barrage is to offset the environmental impact of the Farakka Barrage, built in Murshidabad, India in April 1975 to divert water from the Ganges river system, on Bangladesh’s downstream by augmenting the flow of water to stem a gradual desertification in and to head off a salinity threat to the region that has been growing because of the low flow of water.

Dhaka stopped going ahead with the project after the Bangladesh prime minister returned from a visit to India in April 2017. Now India at a meeting of the water resources secretaries of the two countries on Thursday sought more time, and that too unspecified, for the completion of a study by expanding the joint study group, with more experts from both the sides, to weigh the scope on the construction of the barrage.