The poster saying "Maharana Pratap Road" was pasted over the Akbar Road signboard leading off to New Delhi’s India Gate circle. However, no one has yet come forward taking responsibility for the act



The Akbar Road signage leading off to New Delhi’s India Gate circle was defaced on Tuesday night. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal).

Even though the Centre’s proposal in this regard is pending, New Delhi’s famous Akbar Road, which houses several Union ministers, including BJP chief Amit Shah as well as the Congress office, was ‘labelled’ Maharana Pratap Road on Tuesday night. A poster — with “Maharana Pratap Road” printed on it — was pasted over the Akbar Road signboard leading off to India Gate circle. However, no one has yet taken responsibility for the act. The defacement came, incidentally, ahead of the birth anniversary of the great Mewar warrior on May 9. The poster was removed later in the day.



A media report quoted a spokesperson of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), under whose zone Akbar Road falls, as saying that it would launch an investigation into the incident. However, this is not the first time that an Akbar Road signboard has been defaced. Last year, signages bearing the name ‘Akbar Road’ in central Delhi were vandalised and posters were put up on them declaring the stretch as ‘Maharana Pratap Marg’. Hindu Sena, a right-wing outfit, had then claimed to be behind the act.





Congress



Tributes to the great warrior of Mewar Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary today. He represented the glorious Rajputana valour and the spirit of self-sacrifice. #MaharanaPratap

8:00 AM - May 9, 2018

