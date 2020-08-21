Delhi wants Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav in review plea



Kulbhushan Jadhav was convicted on charges of espionage and terrorism and sentenced to death by a military court. — DawnNewsTV/File



NEW DELHI: India on Thursday called for having an Indian lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in a Pakistani court when it takes up his review petition against his death sentence, Press Trust of India said on Thursday.





The Indian news agency quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava as saying India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on the issue.



“For a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ (International Court of Justice) judgement, we have asked for Jadhav to be represented by an Indian lawyer."

