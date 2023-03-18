What's new

Delhi wants better ties with Islamabad: Indian envoy

Indians need to talk Kashmir and stop BS.

Delhi wants better ties with Islamabad: Indian envoy

“We want to move towards normal relations with Pakistan. We also didn’t stop trade with Pakistan, as it was Pakistan that did it,” says envoy.
Delhi wants better ties with Islamabad: Indian envoy

LAHORE: India never halted trade relations with Pakistan and wants to move towards normalising business ties, an Indian diplomat said on Friday, stressing that today’s diplomacy focuses on tourism, trade and technology because “money speaks its own language”.
“India always wants better relations with Pakistan because we cannot change our geography,” Suresh Kumar, India’s deputy high commissioner to Pakistan, said while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).
“We want to move towards normal relations with Pakistan. We also didn’t stop trade with Pakistan, as it was Pakistan that did it,” he claimed. “It would be better to see how we can change our problems and situations.”
He agreed that the number of visas issued by the Indian embassy to Pakistanis dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he insisted that the number had now increased, as 30,000 visas were being issued every year, which he said was “a huge number”.
Mr Kumar said the Indian government was also issuing medical and sports visas to Pakistanis.



He said gone were the days when diplomacy used to focus on compiling political reports. Today’s diplomacy, he said, revolved around tourism, trade and technology “as money speaks its own language”.
India was presently doing trade of $120 billion with China, in which the balance of trade is towards China, he said, stressing that imports “are not always wrong and also have advantages”.
Mr Kumar said the intellectual property had become more important than physical property. “By sitting in distant countries and manufacturing in other countries, Europe is making money due to intellectual property rights,” he said. “Universities in Europe focus on technology.”
He said transit trade was extremely important as Central Asia was a big market and India needed access to it. Similarly, Central Asia also needed access to India.
He said India was on course to become one of the largest economies. “Our service sector has grown enormously and now we are focusing on manufacturing, like automobile and electronics manufacturing,” he said.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar said it was generally thought that improving economic relations between India and Pakistan was a complex issue that required addressing a range of political, economic and social factors.
“But we are of the view that the foremost step that could be taken to improve economic relations between India and Pakistan is to normalise trade relations. This would bring substantial economic benefits evenly to both the countries,” he said.
Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023
 
We can export grass as a goodwill gesture. :angel:

FrbgTvlWAAAQz2S
 
We can export grass as a goodwill gesture. :angel:

FrbgTvlWAAAQz2S
And we can export our men to you in return, since your women love Muslim men, especially Pakistani. That’s all I see here in the States, they go after every ethnicity except their own. Low d*ck energy hindoo male
 
Wait a couple of Years Delhi, there won't be any Pakistan to begin with... DHA will be the only thing left, you guys can negotiate with them.
 
We dont need kashmir. Keep it with yourself. All this Kashmir BS propped up by the military consumed Pakistanis lives for 70 odd years and it went nowhere. BC truck ki batti kay peechay lagaya huwa hay.

Lets start living like normal neighbours and develop together There is alot that can be achieved. For that to Happen GHQ needs to be kicked out from politics completely.
 
I don’t think you understand the deep seated inferiority complex in Hindoos. They are deeply scarred due to partition. It’s the analogy of a woman being dumped and she can’t get over it no matter how hard she tries.
Just tonight I watched an IG reel on Turkish connection to Pakistan and the comments as usual had Hindoos crawling all over it. They have been psychologically damaged since 1947. Peace is probably not a good idea. Hell, even that POS Obama noticed it when he was in Hindooland

Hostility towards Pakistan quickest route to national unity in India, says Obama

In his new book, the former US president describes Manmohan Singh as "a gentle, soft-spoken economist".
Posru… saday kuttay'an di khorakh ed'toh changi….

:lol:


It amazes these Hindoos crawl here to measure their male anatomy against us, when they’re clearly malnourished and don’t measure up.

On a side note, I feel bad for that soldier. No soldier deserves that, even theirs.
 
If that was indeed true, then muslims in India wouldn't have to pretend to be Hindus to get women.

But eventually their true nature emerge.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636665967597203457
 
Hostility towards Pakistan quickest route to national unity in India, says Obama

In his new book, the former US president describes Manmohan Singh as "a gentle, soft-spoken economist".
On a side note, I feel bad for that soldier. No soldier deserves even theirs.
First of all we have hindus in Pakistan too so there is no need for name calling a particular religion.

Second we dont have any connection to turks. They are a completely different ethnic group.

Third our relationship never prospered because Ind/PK was always dominated by GHQ on our side which never wanted peace because they wanted to remain relevent in the public. You cant keep fighting like street dogs for 100 years. For this to happen civilians need to be incharge of the whole process.
 
“Love Zihad” - you

It was a video on Urdu originating in the Turk armies invading SA

Nah you’re wrong. This began during partition due their land grabs and committing atrocities on Kashmiri. It’s our fault letting GHQ take over the foreign policy. Had Pakistan had a nationalist government once in its history, the vermins next door fuckery would’ve ended long time ago. It’s our fault for letting it go on.
 

