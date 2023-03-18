Delhi wants better ties with Islamabad: Indian envoy

Khan_21 said: We dont need kashmir. Keep it with yourself. All this Kashmir BS propped up by the military consumed Pakistanis lives for 70 odd years and it went nowhere. BC truck ki batti kay peechay lagaya huwa hay.



Lets start living like normal neighbours and develop together There is alot that can be achieved. For that to Happen GHQ needs to be kicked out from politics completely. Click to expand...

Hostility towards Pakistan quickest route to national unity in India, says Obama In his new book, the former US president describes Manmohan Singh as “a gentle, soft-spoken economist”.

I don’t think you understand the deep seated inferiority complex in Hindoos. They are deeply scarred due to partition. It’s the analogy of a woman being dumped and she can’t get over it no matter how hard she tries.Just tonight I watched an IG reel on Turkish connection to Pakistan and the comments as usual had Hindoos crawling all over it. They have been psychologically damaged since 1947. Peace is probably not a good idea. Hell, even that POS Obama noticed it when he was in HindoolandIt amazes these Hindoos crawl here to measure their male anatomy against us, when they’re clearly malnourished and don’t measure up.On a side note, I feel bad for that soldier. No soldier deserves that, even theirs.