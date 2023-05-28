What's new

Delhi varsity considers removing Allama Iqbal from syllabus

Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai

May 12, 2023
6472bae47010a.jpg


DELHI: The Academic Council of Delhi University has passed a motion to remove a chapter on Pakistan’s national poet Muhammad Iqbal from the political science syllabus, The Hindu said on Saturday quoting members of the statutory body.


Born in 1877 in Sialkot, Allama Iqbal — credited with giving birth to the idea of Pakistan — wrote the famous song ‘Saare jahan se achha’. It is not clear whether India’s military bands would continue to use the ‘Saare jahan se achha’ theme in their march.


The chapter titled ‘Modern Indian Political Thought’ is part of BA’s sixth-semester paper, officials said, adding that the matter would be presented before the executive council of the university that would take the final call.


The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), meanwhile, welcomed the development.


“A motion was brought regarding a change in the syllabus of political science. As per the motion, there was a chapter on Iqbal that has been removed from the syllabus,” said an academic council member.


A unit on Iqbal titled ‘Iqbal: Community’, which is part of the syllabus was reviewed by Press Trust of India.


There are 11 units as part of the course with the objective to study important themes through individual thinkers.


“The course has been designed to give students a glimpse into the richness and diversity within the Indian political thought,” the syllabus mentions.


The course is aimed to equip students with a critical understanding of modern Indian thought, it adds.


“The thematic exploration of ideas is meant to locate the topical debates on important subjects on a historical trajectory and reflect over the diverse possibilities exhibited in the writings of the respective thinkers,” it further stated.


Meanwhile, the ABVP welcomed the move, saying “fanatic theological scholar” Iqbal was responsible for India’s partition. Not too long ago, the Uttar Pradesh government had dismissed a Muslim schoolteacher for using Iqbal’s prayer by a youngster: “Lab pe aati hai dua ban ke tamanna meri.”


“Delhi University academic council decided to scrap fanatic theological scholar Mohd Iqbal from DU’s political science syllabus. It was previously included in BA’s sixth-semester paper titled ‘Modern Indian political thought’,” the ABVP said in a statement.


“Mohammad Iqbal is called the ‘philosophical father of Pakistan’. He was the key player in establishing Jinnah as a leader in Muslim League. Mohammad Iqbal is as responsible for India’s partition as Mohammad Ali Jinnah is,” it added.


Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

This basically
EOF16p1XsAEc6RH.jpg

Cant nitpick history according to current trends. It is what it is.
 
surmabhopali

Very good , nobody knows him in Delhi .
 
Laozi

Laozi

salarsikander said:
Fugly Indian Hindus are obsessed with anything closely related to Pakistan or Islam. Lol
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said:
And with this move, you guys are making sure you remain ignorant. so, good going. Keeping with tradition :enjoy:
Iqbal was the divisive force and creator of the idea of Pakistan.

Removing such ideology, in fact, is first step in promoting peace and harmony between Indians and their unfriendly neighbor. :D
 
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai

Laozi said:
Iqbal was the divisive force and creator of the idea of Pakistan.
That's like British schools today banning topics about George Washington because he was a rebel

Laozi said:
Removing such ideology, in fact, is first step in promoting peace and harmony between Indians and their unfriendly neighbor. :D
I suppose you'll replace Iqbal with Maulana Azad then? :D

It's revising history, nothing more. It won't change history. We both know that.

iamnobody said:
Bachkaani harkatein.

Muslamano ko khatam Karo yeh sab chichorepanti kyun kar rahe yeh log.
@NagaBaba This is why I kinda respect this guy. He is not bagal me churri, munh me Ram Ram. :lol:
 
Laozi

Laozi

Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said:
That's like British schools today banning topics about George Washington because he was a rebel
Th day Anglo-American relations reach to the level of present Indo-Pak level then British schools will definitely ban all American stuff from their syllabus.
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said:
I suppose you'll replace Iqbal with Maulana Azad then? :D

It's revising history, nothing more. It won't change history. We both know that.
You re-read history.

Maulana was made education minister of independent India.




1685262170229.jpeg

Maulana Azad
Former Minister of Education of India



Description​

Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was an Indian independence activist, Islamic theologian, writer and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. Following India's independence, he became the First Minister of Education in the Indian government. Wikipedia
 
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai

iamnobody said:
Aap bhi janab sach boliye Zara Islam aur Musalmano ke baare mein.
That's was a compliment. I am not kidding.

iamnobody said:
Apke Fraand NagaBaba bhi Brahman hai unke moonh mein se bhi zhoot nikalta hai. Brahman aur Musalman ek jaise hi hai.
Click to expand...
Isi liye to me aur @NagaBaba fraands hn. We are one and the same.

Laozi said:
Th day Anglo-American relations reach to the level of present Indo-Pak level then British schools will definitely ban all American stuff from their syllabus.
So, you're saying the brits have small dick energy too?

Here's what I don't get. You can villify Iqbal if you want. I can understand. What good does wiping him from your nation's memory does.

Laozi said:
You re-read history.

Maulana was made education minister of independent India.




View attachment 931990
Maulana Azad
Former Minister of Education of India



Description​

Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was an Indian independence activist, Islamic theologian, writer and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. Following India's independence, he became the First Minister of Education in the Indian government. Wikipedia
And he was congress president too. And you have a muslim president of india too. ......
