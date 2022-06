Akshay89 said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532235752032980992



Modi has sold the nation to Westerners. Sinister Gay and Feminist agenda is being implemented.



In 4-5 years, 8 year olds will demand a sex change surgery. Like it happens in the west.



Mughals built India. Sanghis destroyed it. Modi has sold the nation to Westerners. Sinister Gay and Feminist agenda is being implemented.In 4-5 years, 8 year olds will demand a sex change surgery. Like it happens in the west.Mughals built India. Sanghis destroyed it. Click to expand...

What harm are they doing to you? Are you morality police? Everyone is entitled to live their life how they chose so long as it doesn't directly interfere with your life in terms of safety, security, freedom of thought and expression.