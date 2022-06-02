What's new

Delhi University faggotry at the campus

Akshay89 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532235752032980992


Modi has sold the nation to Westerners. Sinister Gay and Feminist agenda is being implemented.

In 4-5 years, 8 year olds will demand a sex change surgery. Like it happens in the west.

Mughals built India. Sanghis destroyed it.
What harm are they doing to you? Are you morality police? Everyone is entitled to live their life how they chose so long as it doesn't directly interfere with your life in terms of safety, security, freedom of thought and expression.
 
INS_Vikrant said:
Point of this thread is?
Aisi ashleel harkatey khule aam karne lage. Aur teruku point of thread samjh nahi Ara bawle

KendoKhan said:
What harm are they doing to you? Are you morality police? Everyone is entitled to live their life how they chose so long as it doesn't directly interfere with your life in terms of safety, security, freedom of thought and expression.
Adam is for Eve not Steve
 
KendoKhan said:
What harm are they doing to you? Are you morality police? Everyone is entitled to live their life how they chose so long as it doesn't directly interfere with your life in terms of safety, security, freedom of thought and expression.
Is this permitted in Islam ?

He is just being a good muslim. Why are you preventing him from practicing his religion ?

randaam janmam said:
Indians should be free to express their love, just like Westerners are.
I was not aware "westerners" and "west" is the gold standard for Indians.

Kerala christian ?
 
KendoKhan said:
Why ask me? Ask him... :) as far as I am concerned everyone should live the way they see fit.
You are the one being Intolerant and objecting to his behavior.

So far YOU are the problem, trying to prevent him from doing what he thinks is right as per tenets of islam.

You are clearly not a practicing muslim because a practicing muslim CANNOT live they way they see fit, they have to live by the Quran.

randaam janmam said:
I mentioned "West" because the OP did.

But human rights transcend East or West or North or South.

People are free to love whoever they want to.
People are NOT free to love whoever they want too.

Both Islam and Christianity FORBID IT explicitly.

In many nations its a crime punishable by Death.

randaam janmam said:
I mentioned "West" because the OP did.

But human rights transcend East or West or North or South.

People are free to love whoever they want to.
People are NOT free to love whoever they want too.

Both Islam and Christianity FORBID IT explicitly.

In many nations its a crime punishable by Death.
 

