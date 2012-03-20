What's new

Delhi Under Siege Threat : the Defence Lines Resemble Border Fortifications

The capital of India is under the threat of an Invasion again, this time not by the Muslim Invaders. The invaders now are poor Indian farmers, who are fighting for their rights. The farmers (mostly Sikhs) managed to hoist their flag on the Red Fort previously, this time the authorities are not taking any chances. The barriers and preparations for holding the farmers seem to put the LOC and LAC to shame, in some cases they are outright HILLARIOUS.
1612206641725.png


1612206671590.png

1612206702150.png


Are they building a MAGINOT LINE here?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356220304448770048

Delhi defenders or Knights with Shining armor.
1612206860287.png

Some songs to entertain the Invaders, it can't get more hilarious.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356305659935920129
 
