  • Monday, August 10, 2020

Delhi trying to isolate neighbours from world, say Indian experts

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Homo Sapiens, Aug 10, 2020 at 9:22 AM.

  Aug 10, 2020 at 9:22 AM
    Homo Sapiens

    Homo Sapiens ELITE MEMBER

    Delhi trying to isolate neighbours from world, say Indian experts
    Shahidul Islam Chowdhury | Published: 00:28, Aug 10,2020




    The Indian authorities have created a mess in its foreign affairs in South Asia by trying to isolate the neighbouring countries from the global system in order to create an enclave to use for domestic political purposes, several Indian foreign policy experts said.

    ‘India attempted to isolate the sub-continent from the larger politics of global system in order to create an enclave where its [India] development and democracy projects proceed unhindered,’ Ashley J. Tellis, an Indian-origin senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said in a virtual discussion on Indian foreign policy on Saturday.

    Indo-American Friendship Association organised the discussion moderated by retired Indian diplomat Surendra Kumar.

    Shashi Tharoor, an Indian opposition lawmaker, said that the government of Narendra Modi jeopardised national interests by creating hostility in the neighbourhood with the combination of arrogance and ineptitude.

    Citing India’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act aimed against the Muslim community, he said that there was a serious lack of a cohesive foreign policy as the government was using foreign policy tools for domestic divisive purposes deviating from core national values of pluralism, democracy, social justice and secularism.

    It has seriously undermined India’s stature internationally, which has never been lower before, Shashi, also a former state minister, said, adding, ‘The world increasingly sees us like an intolerant narrow-minded nation.’

    Pratap Bhanu Mehta, an Indian academic who was vice-chancellor of Ashoka University, said, ‘The single biggest test for India’s foreign policy is how it manages its neighbourhood.’

    Mentioning dealings of the incumbent Indian authorities with Bangladesh and Nepal, he said, ‘The government hasn’t realised a simple truth that if India is not a zone for freedom and human rights, this sub-continent has no future.’

    ‘We legitimise every irredentist fundamentalist tendency in the sub-continent as a whole. There cannot be a bigger foreign policy disaster than that,’ Pratap said.

    The Indian government has used foreign policy apparatus to achieve only domestic political objectives which are largely achieved through propaganda and lies, he said. ‘It is very dangerous for a country.’

    It has cut people’s freedom for criticising the government at home, he added.

    Indicating Bangladesh’s unease about the adoption of the controversial CAA by the BJP-led government, former foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon stressed the need to stop using foreign policy apparatus for internal partisan purposes.

    He stressed the need for the Indian authorities to work for ‘reintegration of the sub-continent’ with making India ‘the economic hub’ and ‘the provider of security in the region’ to become a ‘source of stability’ for India’s neighbours.

    The Indian diplomats should earn credibility, Menon said, adding, ‘Credibility is the key for a diplomat, most precious weapon in hand.’
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 9:37 AM
    Jobless Jack

    Jobless Jack FULL MEMBER

    ‘We legitimise every irredentist fundamentalist tendency in the sub-continent as a whole. There cannot be a bigger foreign policy disaster than that,’ Pratap said.

    That is the biggest problem now. Indian government by legitimising the RSS ( hindu taliban) terrorism , has given legitimacy to the taliban.

    TBH i dont think India's neighbours will go back. They have seen India's real face. Even if by some miracle congress is elected, there really is no turning back.
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 9:42 AM
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    RSS is not Hindu Taliban. I dont know who made this term or why.

    They are religious, racial fascists who are akin to cheap knock off of Nazis.

    Let's not lower Taliban to their level. They are 1000x times better than anything out of India.
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 9:59 AM
    Homo Sapiens

    Homo Sapiens ELITE MEMBER

    Congress is finished. I would be surprised if they came back to power in the next 50 years. India took 70 years to fully establish it's real face in front of the world. That is ugly, intolerant hindutva face. Modi-Amit Shah-Yogi Adityanath each of them will climb to the top of the ladder and will take India deeper and deeper into cesspool. When a country's educated middle class and mainstream media embrace extremism and jingoism enthusiastically, there is no turning back. I only hope, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indian Muslims take necessary steps to face the coming struggle against this monster.
     
