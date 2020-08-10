Delhi trying to isolate neighbours from world, say Indian experts

‘We legitimise every irredentist fundamentalist tendency in the sub-continent as a whole. There cannot be a bigger foreign policy disaster than that,’ Pratap said.



That is the biggest problem now. Indian government by legitimising the RSS ( hindu taliban) terrorism , has given legitimacy to the taliban.



TBH i dont think India's neighbours will go back. They have seen India's real face. Even if by some miracle congress is elected, there really is no turning back.

