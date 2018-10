Delhi Transport Minister To Visit China For E-Bus Study Tour

On Oct 05, 2018 By:ET Energy WorldNEW DELHI: Transport minister Kailash Gahlot with his top officials will be leaving for China and Hong Kong for a study tour next week.The government plans to induct electric buses in the city’s transport fleet and for its better implementation, the delegation will study their operations in China that has over 3.8 lakh electric-run buses — the largest in the world.China’s Shenzen city, with over 16,000 of these buses, has an electric-only bus fleet. On the other hand in India, only 1% of all the vehicles run on electricity.The Delhi government has ambitious plans of switching from CNG to cleaner fuel such as electric Hydrogen. The plans, however, are still at a nascent stage, though, the government is looking at a fleet of 1,000 electric buses.“The delegation comprises the minister, transport commissioner Varsha Joshi and other senior officials. The tour has been approved by the government and the delegation is expected to leave by October 13 and come back by October 21,” a government source said.The government is planning to promote electric mobility, and at a recent meeting chaired by Gahlot with stakeholders, the issue of providing a robust support infrastructure for electric mobility was discussed. While the government is planning to create charging stations across Delhi, charging points would be provided at select bus depots.