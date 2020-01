Delhi to be under draconian National Security Act for 3 months, police say it is ‘routine’

Under NSA, person need not be informed of charges for 10 days, can be detained without charge for up to 12 months and doesn’t get a lawyer. NSA in Delhi from 19 January to 18 April.

History of the law and the grounds of detention under NSA

Why NSA is criticised, and how it is different from regular detention

Cases under NSA