-=virus=- said: what'd be your choice for new capital of India.. Mallapuram ? Click to expand...

epebble said: We are diametrically opposite on the globe, so our problems are very different too. How does getting your brains blown to oatmeal because some random Crackhead X is upset with a random Cokehead or Methhead Y and you have the misfortune of being in the path of a ricocheting bullet sound? Click to expand...

No. It's city infested with son in laws and father in laws of Sanghis.Mumbai or Bengaluru Or Chennai should be the choices. I would prefer Chennai. Because the Tamils would never learn Hindi to please outsiders. And they are proud of their culture. Even rich folks wear lungis. Unlike the h@rami North Indian who would wear a counterfeit gucci shirt and sells his fathers property to buy a 2nd hand bmw just to show off.We all die. We cannot predict when we will die. Btw knife and gun violence is high in Delhi too.If I had a choice - Die at the age of 40 in Washington DC or Die at the age of 80 in Delhi. I would chose Washington anytime.