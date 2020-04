According to the police, the workers were beaten up by the staff on Friday after which four of them jumped in River Yamuna; one of them drowned.



According to the police, the workers were beaten up by the staff on Friday after which four of them jumped in River Yamuna; one of them drowned.



The angry workers were today demanding action against the staff over the death of the migrant. They turned violent and threw stones at the police, and later set the shelter on fire, police said.



Six people have arrested in connection with the incident, news agency PTI reported.



The shelter was home to 200-250 people.