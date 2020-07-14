What's new

Delhi riots : Actual criminal Kapil Mishra wants activist Umar Khalid to hang

‘I fully believe that Umar Khalid will be hanged’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra reacts to activist’s arrest

Mishra had made an incendiary speech targeting anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors before the violence broke out in North East Delhi on February 23.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1305386549878554625

In a video message, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has congratulated the Delhi Police on the arrest of activist Umar Khalid in the Delhi violence case.
“The violence that took place in Delhi in February 2020 was similar to the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai,” Mishra said in the video recorded inside a car. “I have full faith that criminals like Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain will be hanged, imprisoned for life, for killing people. The citizens of Delhi await justice,” he added.

Activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University-student Umar Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday night under the UAPA after nearly 11 hours of questioning.

@Naofumi @Joe Shearer
 
why
Why indeed. Kapil Mishra was one of those official and semi-official Sangh leaders who incited mobs through hate speech and he did it with a policeman standing right beside him. People like him don't question themselves or others whether what they say is right or wrong, logical or illogical, reasonable or unreasonable.

But in all this I hope the Delhi High Courts sees reason and doesn't prosecute Umar Khalid and the other charge-sheeted activists.
 
"Actual criminal" which kangaroo court gave that judgement?
This :
The fact-finding report states that “violence started in different pockets almost immediately after the short speech of Shri Kapil Mishra on 23 February, 2020 at Maujpur in which he openly called for forcefully removing the protestors at Jafrabad in North East Delhi.”

It added that Mishra, clearly said that he and his supporters will take matters into their own hands, when he said, “but after that we will not listen to the police if roads are not cleared after three days…”

The Committee said the “the open admission of `not listening’ to the police and extra-legal tactics should have been seen by the authorities present as inciting violence.” But with the police not apprehending or arresting Mishra, despite DCP Ved Prakash Surya standing right next to him, the Committee said “this indicates that they failed to take the first and most immediate preventive step needed to avoid violence from arising and (to) protect life and property.”
lol @ actual criminal ? And you decided it by typing 4 lines on pdf ?

And scroll using word "activist" for this terrorist is hilarious to say the least.
Good that he is rotting in jail under UAPA.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,450
15
16,895
Country
India
Location
India
Indian courts have been known to be partial towards accused criminals and hostile to progressives.

For example here's the ominous verdict of Delhi High Court in 2016 about Kanhaiya and comrades :
TAKING a strict view against alleged “anti-national slogans” raised on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on February 9, the Delhi High Court today granted six-month interim bail to JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar with the condition that he give an undertaking that he would not “actively or passively” participate in such an activity again.

The bench of Justice Pratibha Rani, in its order, held that “the thoughts reflected in the slogans raised by some of the students of JNU who organised and participated in that programme cannot be claimed to be protected as fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression”, and that the court would “consider this as a kind of infection which needs to be controlled/cured before it becomes an epidemic”.

“Whenever some infection is spread in a limb,” the court said, “effort is made to cure the same by giving antibiotics orally and if that does not work, by following second line of treatment. Sometimes it may require surgical intervention also. However, if the infection results in infecting the limb to the extent that it becomes gangrene, amputation is the only treatment.”
