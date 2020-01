Good news . India stop exporting onions when we needed the most . Now when India in trouble and wanted to export onion to us , and We rejected it .In future as much as such cases happen , India dependency and it's influence will be reduced . We can do business with other countries easily , and also can import onion( or other necessary things) from other countries . As long as India will about to lose 170 million market ( actually free market , so very beneficial for them ) , then they will try to do fair business with us ( as they now offered to export onion and we rejected) , perhaps we will reject many of their offers then . I want India to reject many proposal of Bangladesh , so Bangladesh can look beyond India .

