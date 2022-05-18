Delhi reels under heatwave while Kerala faces heavy rains. | The temperature in Bengaluru is lower than Shimla

Most parts of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions yesterday
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a severe heatwave and issued an orange alert for North-West India, including a red alert for Rajasthan.
"We have issued Red Alert for Rajasthan for an intense spell of the heatwave, and a Yellow alert for tomorrow. Similarly, we have issued an Orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Delhi," said Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at IMD.
“Yesterday, 48.8-degree Celcius temperature was reported from parts of the eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi also crossed 47 degrees Celsius. If you talk about Rajasthan, it also crossed 48 degrees," he added.
Further, he said that most parts of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, have experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions yesterday. Vidarbha also experienced heatwave conditions.
Kumar also predicted that the approaching western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India.
“The clouds are observed at some parts of Jammu and Kashmir from today, itself. So, we can expect a significant decrease in the temperatures after 24 hours, which will eventually decrease the condition of 'severe heatwave in northwest India, specifically, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan," he said.
The weather conditions in the aforesaid state are likely to be improved from Monday.
"In Madhya Pradesh, the heatwave will continue for the next 2-3 days but with decreased intensity. In Uttar Pradesh also, we are expecting a severe heatwave today and a heatwave tomorrow (Monday) and thereafter await (for the development in weather) due to western disturbances," he said.
The temperature in Bengaluru is lower than Shimla. Netizens want to shift asap
We don’t need to tell you how amazing the Bengaluru weather is because the internet is already on it. But we can certainly tell you one thing. The temperature in Bengaluru is currently less than what was recorded at hill stations like Shimla and Mussoorie.
Due to the impact of Cyclone Asani, Bengaluru received regular and heavy showers that prompted the mercury to drop by quite a few notches. On Tuesday, the city recorded the coldest day in May since 2020 and according to the predictions by MeT Bengaluru, the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius for the next few days.
A screenshot comparing the temperatures of Bengaluru, Shimla, Mussoorie and New Delhi has been going viral on Twitter. While Delhi is far away from the competition, hill stations like Shimla and Mussoorie recorded temperatures higher than Bengaluru! Yes, this is true. This screenshot will definitely make you say 'Maga, Bangalore jana hai!'.
The temperature in Bengaluru is lower than Shimla. Netizens want to shift asap
A screenshot comparing the temperatures of Bengaluru, Shimla, Mussoorie and New Delhi has been going viral on Twitter. And you won't believe the results.
We don’t need to tell you how amazing the Bengaluru weather is because the internet is already on it. But we can certainly tell you one thing. The temperature in Bengaluru is currently less than what was recorded at hill stations like Shimla and Mussoorie.
Due to the impact of Cyclone Asani, Bengaluru received regular and heavy showers that prompted the mercury to drop by quite a few notches. On Tuesday, the city recorded the coldest day in May since 2020 and according to the predictions by MeT Bengaluru, the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius for the next few days.
A screenshot comparing the temperatures of Bengaluru, Shimla, Mussoorie and New Delhi has been going viral on Twitter. While Delhi is far away from the competition, hill stations like Shimla and Mussoorie recorded temperatures higher than Bengaluru! Yes, this is true. This screenshot will definitely make you say 'Maga, Bangalore jana hai!'.