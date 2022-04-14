Delhi police says Suresh Chavhanke, chief of Sudarshan News, did not make hate speech

Delhi police says 'no hate speech' by Suresh Chavhanke at Dec event, urges 'tolerance to views of others'
The event in question was organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi last year.
By NL Team 14 Apr, 2022
There was purportedly "no anti-Muslim hate speech" by Sudarshan News chief Suresh Chavhanke during an event last December, the Delhi police has told the Supreme Court.
According to LiveLaw, the police conducted an "in-depth investigation of the video and other material" and filed a counter-affidavit stating that "no hate speech was given against any community".
"Therefore, after investigation and evaluation of the purported video clip, it was concluded that the alleged speech contained no hate speech against a particular community," the counter-affidavit stated.
The event in question was held in Delhi on December 19 by members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. Videos circulated at the time showed Chavhanke administering an oath to the members to make India a “Hindu nation”, and to fight, die and “kill if required” for the purpose.
Chavhanke posted the video on Twitter saying “Lions and Lionesses of Hindu Yuva Vahini taking the oath of Hindu Rashtra with me”. In his tweet, the Sudarshan News editor-in-chief tagged UP chief minister Adityanath.
Days later, a complaint was filed against Chavhanke, flagging the Hindu Yuva Vahini event and also his 2020 show "UPSC Jihad", which purported to show how Muslims have “infiltrated” the civil services in India. A PIL was also filed by journalist Qurban Ali and others seeking action against speakers at the event and also speakers at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad, LiveLaw reported.
The Delhi police's counter-affidavit, which was in response to the PIL, said "nothing was said" at the Hindu Yuva Vahini event "which could create an environment of paranoia amongst any religion". LiveLaw also quoted the police as saying the Hindu Yuva Vahini meeting had "the motive to save the ethics of the community".
"We must practice tolerance to the views of others. Intolerance is as much dangerous to democracy as to the person himself," the counter-affidavit said. The Delhi police added that it had no "territorial jurisdiction" over the Haridwar event.
