Delhi police says Suresh Chavhanke, chief of Sudarshan News, did not make hate speech

Well, considering that a few months ago, a BJP MP crushed 4 farmers to death with a car and despite video evidence, there was nothing done, this case hardly seems surprising. Neutrality of police and courts has always been a myth in India, but under the new govt, the myth is now a total joke. Earlier governments at least tried to give an illusion of neutrality - police was pressured and bribed to destroy evidence, judges were bribed, zealous officers "transferred" and accused usually walked away, but there was always a court process and in rare cases with overwhelming evidence or if media strongly got involved, there was justice but now even that effort is not made. Even if there is a clear proof of something happening, the courts dismiss it. A true banana republic. Most mainstream media is now godi media, so there is 0 pressure on the govt. If a BJP MP kills your entire family in broad daylight, good luck getting any justice, you are on your own with even the media on the govt side.