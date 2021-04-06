What's new

Delhi Police probes removal of Sai Baba idol from Hauz Khas temple

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police
is investigating the removal of a
Sai Baba idol from a temple in
south Delhi's Hauz Khas
after some devotees filed a complaint alleging it was demolished, officials said on Sunday. Locals said the idol has been replaced with a Lord Ganesha Idol.

Police said while no formal case has been registered in the matter yet, the temple authorities will be called for an enquiry.
 
@Syama Ayas @ayodhyapati @Bambi @lightoftruth @VkdIndian @Robbie @xeuss @Chhatrapati

Here is the video.
Sai Baba was a Muslim so his idol was broken.

 
