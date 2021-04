Delhi Police probes removal of Sai Baba idol from Hauz Khas temple | Delhi News - Times of India The Delhi Police is investigating the removal of a Sai Baba idol from a temple in south Delhi's Hauz Khas after some devotees filed a complaint allegi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is investigating the removal of a Sai Baba idol from a temple in south Delhi 's Hauz Khas after some devotees filed a complaint alleging it was demolished, officials said on Sunday. Locals said the idol has been replaced with a Lord Ganesha Idol.Police said while no formal case has been registered in the matter yet, the temple authorities will be called for an enquiry.