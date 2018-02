Fruits of a hyper sexualized world.



Shariah law is the answer which makes it prohibited for men to gaze non mahram women and makes it compulsory for women to cover.



How did we reach a state of affairs in which it is ok for a young beautiful women in revealing clothing to sit hand in hand with a strange man who is most probably a hyper sexual animal due to continous exposure to sexual objectification of women ?



We're fueling such behavior and incidents by forcefully sexualizing the society and then forcefully mixing both genders in every social situation.

What else is going to happen?



And don't embarass urself by giving me the foolish argument that 'Oh! It happens in Muslim countries too where women are covered..'

Bull$hit ! There's no goddamn society left in this world where men are not exposed to sexual perversion through the media and where there is appropriate segregation of both genders and where all women cover properly.

The only society remotely following that model was the Saudia Arabian society 4 decades ago. And that is where rape and harrasment was non existent. That is where women were safe but goddamit we had to 'liberate' women out of oppression ( read: appropraite clothing) and here we are !



Now enjoy the new world and keep on cheerleading for this liberation of women.

