jamahir said: So will Delhi Police ask Interpol to arrest Greta and ship her to Delhi ? Click to expand...

impossible as



The act is committed [in this case social media comment in support of farmers] by a person [Greta Thunberg]

who is the national and resident

of a country other than India and

that act is not against the Law of that Country at the time when it was committed

, therefore in my opinion it does not constitute any legal grounds for her arrest by any National or International Law Enforcement Agency



[Comment: I don't know the legal status of this case in India and want to know is it illegal to extend support to Indian Farmers in India ..... ???]

