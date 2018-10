Delhi Man Rapes Niece for Four Years on Pretext of Treating Manglik Dosh

The man told the 23-year-old woman that if the 'dosh' was not corrected her father would die, police said, adding that the crime was committed regularly during the period of four years.



https://www.news18.com/news/india/d...pretext-of-treating-manglik-dosh-1895161.html