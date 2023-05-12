Delhi: Hindu mob attacks 3 Christian Kuki students, makes rape threats

Violence in Manipur spreads to Delhi, students attacked in Vijay Nagar | Video
India Today News Desk
New Delhi,UPDATED: May 6, 2023 03:23 IST
Kuki students in Delhi alleged that they were attacked by a group of Meiteis. (Screengrab)
By India Today News Desk: As the situation improves a little in Manipur, the violence has now spread to Delhi. A group of Kuki students residing in the Delhi University North Campus area alleged that they were attacked by a group of Meiteis on Thursday night.
According to the Kuki students, a group of around 30 people surrounded three women and a few men who had accompanied them after a prayer meeting in the Patel Chest area. The women were on their way home to their PGs after attending the prayer meeting when the group of almost 30 people stopped them and asked for their IDs.
The group then spoke in Meiteilon and that is how the students realised that they were Meitei. The Meiteis also took away the phones of the students, they claimed.
A student told India Today that the group then started assaulting the men who had accompanied the women home and also threatened to rape the women.
The assault only stopped after a police patrolling the area spotted them, said the student.
The following day, on Friday, the students tried to register an FIR at the Maurice Nagar Police Station. After the police refused to register the FIR, the students staged a protest outside the police station.
The incident in Delhi follows the violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the Kuki tribe that erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. Violence has gripped the entire state for several days and the central government had to deploy 14 paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.
