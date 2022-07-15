What's new

Delhi Girl Gang-Raped In Car, Accused Drove Around City, Filmed Act

Delhi Girl Gang-Raped In Car, Accused Drove Around City, Filmed Act​

The accused men raped her and also beat her up after parking the car at a secluded spot. They also made a video as they committed the crime​

Delhi Reported by Mukesh Singh Sengar Updated: July 15, 2022 5:17 pm IST

The accused also made a video as they committed the crime, the police said. (Representational image).

New Delhi:
A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped from near her home and then gang-raped inside a car in Delhi, the police said today. The horror reportedly went unnoticed as the accused men drove the car from Vasant Vihar in south Delhi to Mahipalpur.
All the three accused - who stay near the girl's home - have been arrested.
In her statement, the girl told the police that she met two of the accused men at Vasant Vihar market in the evening after she returned from a friend's home on July 6. The girl - who is a Class 10 student - told that they roamed around the market for a while after which they called the third accused, who brought a car with him.
Police said that the girl was friends with one of the three accused. They first took her to a shop in Mahipalpur where they bought liquor. They then drove around the area. The girl also alleged that they spiked her drink.

The accused men then raped her and also beat her up after parking the car at a secluded spot. They also made a video as they committed the crime, it is learnt.
The police were informed two days later after it was contacted by the hospital where the girl was being treated.
"A PCR call from S.J. Hospital was received around 4 am on July 8 where the caller informed about the incident of harassment with the minor," Delhi Police said.
"On examination with the counsellor, the girl disclosed that two known men met her near Vasant Vihar market on July 6 and offered for a joy ride, where all the four went to Mahipalpur and consumed liquor. Thereafter, they went to a lonely place where the men raped her inside the car," police said.
Soon after the three men, aged 23, 25 and 35 were arrested.
 
H

HydraChess

Apr 28, 2022
Delhi Reported by Mukesh Singh Sengar Updated: July 15, 2022 5:17 pm IST

Fukken pedophiles. Cut their Wang-Lee, tatto their crime on their forehead and put them in jail with gay rapists.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

Feb 21, 2015
Well guys India is no doubt a rape infested country but here the girl is also the culprit. She brought down that humiliation on herself by hanging out with guys almost decade older than her and drinking alcohol in underage.
You are a young girl who hangout with older guys drink alcohol with them and expect them to be angel enough to not touch you??
 

