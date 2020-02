Hindus deserve all the kicking that they have got for centuries.

BJP has removed special status for J and K...they have fought their tooth and nail in supreme for ayodhya verdict in favour of Hindus...removed triple talaq....brought a law to give citizenship to persecuted Hindus of Pakistan and Bangladesh citizenship.

In spite of doing these many things to Hindus,delhiites have elected once again a traitor and anti hindu Arvind kejriwal as their CM...delhiites fell for freebies...what a shame

Hindus will never learn their lessons.

Click to expand...