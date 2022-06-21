Delhi-Dhaka trade becoming one-sided, need to balance it, says Bangladesh FM on India visit​

Indian foreign ministry and trade ministry have been "looking into" trade imbalance with Bangladesh for fifty long years.



Indians know they can carry on applying illegal baseless dumping tariffs on our exports to India because they have our ministers in their pockets.



No one gives a hoot in India about easing or increasing Bangladeshi exports to India. Not happening. There is no impetus.



Why should they when we dony't even apply tariffs on Indian exports to Bangladesh in tit-for-tat fashion? They know we got nuthin'.



Dilli door ast.