In the attack in outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar, three people, including Bhupinder (out on parole), his friend Arun and assistant sub-inspector Vijay Singh, were killed.



It was around 11.30 on Sunday night when Bhupinder alias Monu Dariyapur (30), who is out on parole, was in his Maruti Ciaz with a friend and two Protective Services Officers (PSOs), when masked assailants came on two bikes and a car and opened fired on them.



The assailants fired at least 20 rounds, giving no chance to the PSOs to react. In the attack in outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar, three people, including Bhupinder, his friend Arun and assistant sub-inspector Vijay Singh, were killed while constable Kuldeep was critically injured.



Senior officers and specialised units such as special cell and crime branch visited the crime scene, but no breakthrough had been made till reports last came in. "On the statement of constable Kuldeep, an FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, 34, 25 & 27 of the Arms Act," said Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said.



Source: indiatoday