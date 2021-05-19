Delhi CM tweet on Singapore covid strain sparks diplomatic row

Responding to Kejriwal’s tweet, Singapore’s health ministry said: “There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports”.
"There is no Singapore variant. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore,” it said in a statement.
Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan also slammed Kejriwal, saying, "Politicians should stick to facts! There is no “Singapore variant”.
In response, the spokesperson for India's external affairs ministry Arindam Bagchi said, "Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to the Delhi chief minister's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy."
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi chief minister had said the 'new strain' of coronavirus could invade India in the form of a third wave
