Delhi Chief Minister warns of B.1.617 Covid-19 variant 'found in Singapore' that can cause '3rd wave' in India

The Chief Minister of India's capital territory, Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has called for a ban on flights with Singapore.
According to the Hindustan Times (HT), Kejriwal had tweeted that a new variant of Covid-19 which is "found in Singapore" was apparently "extremely dangerous" for children and could result in a third wave of infections within India. The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India.
However, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that while the B.1.617 strain appears to be more virulent, none of the children who were infected are seriously ill.
In appealing to the country's central government, Kejriwal said that air services with Singapore should be cancelled with immediate effect, while options for the vaccination of children should be prioritised.
Kejriwal is a member of the Aam Admi Party, different from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their erstwhile main opposition, the Indian National Congress.
While Kejriwal's comments were reported on other English-language news media in India as well, such as The Hindu, NDTV, and The Economic Times, HT is the only outlet that used the term "Singapore virus".
Other Indian citizens replied to the minister's tweet, pointing out that the B.1.617 strain is the same one first detected in India.
Since April 24, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days, including transit, are not allowed entry into or to transit through Singapore.
Delhi Chief Minister warns of B.1.617 Covid-19 variant 'found in S’pore' that can cause '3rd wave' in India
He called for a ban on flights with Singapore.
