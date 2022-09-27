Deleted Topic

You think he was died due to swear on Quran?

Road accidents are very common, Any one can be dead for any reason.



Real low is why to swear on Quran for using VPN?



Problem is here in my family believe same, they think if we utter the word Pig (in urdu Soor), they will be Kafir (infidel) for 40 days. People in our country are using religion in politics, army and even every where. I am land lord, my last farmer was very corrupt, he can swear on Quran for just 5000 pkr (nearly 20-25 US $), but he is alive, and his age is above 80+. I kick him out nearly 10 years ago for corruption every year. He is living in same village where my lands are.