JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 1,112
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Deleted Topic
Last edited:
Well in the West every public internet speech about political issues is plagued by undercovers, paid trolls, bots, lies and deception.
Sometimes is better censorship than a virtual world of constant lies.
To correct that.
What could happen if you used a VPN illegally?You could get fined. In places where using a VPN is a felony, you would be issued a monetary fine, an administrative penalty, or, in some cases, incarceration (if not everything altogether). All of it depends on how you use it. The punishments for stealing the fire of Olympus are:
Muslim Countries: 5
- China – a fine of around $2,000;
- Belarus – a fine of $120 for trying to access blocked content;
- Iran – incarceration from 91 days to a year;
- N. Korea – up to capital punishment, although tourists can use a VPN;
- Russia – a fine of $5,100 for regular users and $12,000 for VPN providers;
- Saudi Arabia – you can get deported from the country if you use a VPN for VoIP services (WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, etc.);
- Uganda – getting caught exercising free speech gets you a fine of $4,000 and incarceration of up to 7 years;
- Oman – a fine of $1,300 for individuals and $2,600 for companies;
- United Arab Emirates – if you use a VPN to commit a crime in the UAE, you get sentenced not only for the crime but for the use of a VPN too. The fines are between $136,000 and $544,000;
- Turkmenistan – the person caught using a VPN will be issued ‘’administrative penalties and summoned for “preventive conversations” to the Ministry of National Security, where they face intimidation.”
Communist/ex- Communist Countries: 3
African Countries: 1
Here in Pakistan, no one files petition in court for this govt move, same was Imran Khan trying, now Shehbaz Sharif & Co.
People here are so stupid, they think they can use VPN after 31 October 2022, Yes, you can use, but if they detect VPN and impose heavy fine?
Dont see it lighly, I know person who lied even when he swear uses Quran. Several years later he died due to road accidentThey can be in jail, but real blow is:
"Swear on Quran for not using VPN".
TIL north korea has tourists.although tourists can use a VPN;
While I am not disputing that it is a detestable act to swear falsely upon the Quran, most people that die by road accidents die due to causes other than perjury.Dont see it lighly, I know person who lied even when he swear uses Quran. Several years later he died due to road accident
You think he was died due to swear on Quran?
Road accidents are very common, Any one can be dead for any reason.
Real low is why to swear on Quran for using VPN?
Problem is here in my family believe same, they think if we utter the word Pig (in urdu Soor), they will be Kafir (infidel) for 40 days. People in our country are using religion in politics, army and even every where. I am land lord, my last farmer was very corrupt, he can swear on Quran for just 5000 pkr (nearly 20-25 US $), but he is alive, and his age is above 80+. I kick him out nearly 10 years ago for corruption every year. He is living in same village where my lands are.
Swearing to Quran is not something low, almost all Indonesian Muslim high official do it before they do their job
View attachment 883160