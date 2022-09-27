Deleted Topic

What's new

Well in the West every public internet speech about political issues is plagued by undercovers, paid trolls, bots, lies and deception.

Sometimes is better censorship than a virtual world of constant lies.
 
Turkmenistan seems to have the least penalty. Intimidation is better than jail or heavy fine.
Turkmenistan – the person caught using a VPN will be issued ‘’administrative penalties and summoned for “preventive conversations” to the Ministry of National Security, where they face intimidation.
 
BHAN85 said:
Well in the West every public internet speech about political issues is plagued by undercovers, paid trolls, bots, lies and deception.

Sometimes is better censorship than a virtual world of constant lies.
They can be in jail, but real blow is:

"Swear on Quran for not using VPN".
 
JackTheRipper said:

What could happen if you used a VPN illegally?​

You could get fined. In places where using a VPN is a felony, you would be issued a monetary fine, an administrative penalty, or, in some cases, incarceration (if not everything altogether). All of it depends on how you use it. The punishments for stealing the fire of Olympus are:

  • China – a fine of around $2,000;
  • Belarus – a fine of $120 for trying to access blocked content;
  • Iran – incarceration from 91 days to a year;
  • N. Korea – up to capital punishment, although tourists can use a VPN;
  • Russia – a fine of $5,100 for regular users and $12,000 for VPN providers;
  • Saudi Arabia – you can get deported from the country if you use a VPN for VoIP services (WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, etc.);
  • Uganda – getting caught exercising free speech gets you a fine of $4,000 and incarceration of up to 7 years;
  • Oman – a fine of $1,300 for individuals and $2,600 for companies;
  • United Arab Emirates – if you use a VPN to commit a crime in the UAE, you get sentenced not only for the crime but for the use of a VPN too. The fines are between $136,000 and $544,000;
  • Turkmenistan – the person caught using a VPN will be issued ‘’administrative penalties and summoned for “preventive conversations” to the Ministry of National Security, where they face intimidation.”
Muslim Countries: 5
Communist/ex- Communist Countries: 3
African Countries: 1

Here in Pakistan, no one files petition in court for this govt move, same was Imran Khan trying, now Shehbaz Sharif & Co.

People here are so stupid, they think they can use VPN after 31 October 2022, Yes, you can use, but if they detect VPN and impose heavy fine?
To correct that.

In China, only using the free VPN provided by epochtimes will be fined for spreading cult information. And the fine is not 2000 dollars, but 500 CNY (74 dollars).

It is legal to use VPN of other websites. GWI alone has 140million VPN users from China.
 
JackTheRipper said:
although tourists can use a VPN;
TIL north korea has tourists.

Indos said:
Dont see it lighly, I know person who lied even when he swear uses Quran. Several years later he died due to road accident
Click to expand...
While I am not disputing that it is a detestable act to swear falsely upon the Quran, most people that die by road accidents die due to causes other than perjury.

Unless of course you are being sarcastic.
 
JackTheRipper said:
You think he was died due to swear on Quran?
Road accidents are very common, Any one can be dead for any reason.

Real low is why to swear on Quran for using VPN?

Problem is here in my family believe same, they think if we utter the word Pig (in urdu Soor), they will be Kafir (infidel) for 40 days. People in our country are using religion in politics, army and even every where. I am land lord, my last farmer was very corrupt, he can swear on Quran for just 5000 pkr (nearly 20-25 US $), but he is alive, and his age is above 80+. I kick him out nearly 10 years ago for corruption every year. He is living in same village where my lands are.
Swearing to Quran is not something low, almost all Indonesian Muslim high official do it before they do their job

1664343287005.png
 
Indos said:
Swearing to Quran is not something low, almost all Indonesian Muslim high official do it before they do their job

I meant it was low to force internet users from Turkmenistan to swear on Quran, not to use VPN.

I respect your opinion. I deleted my post, which was creating confusion on sensitive topic related to religion.

Topic is diverting from VPN to Religion... I will not discuss more on religion. Thanks for Discussion
 
