He was making Maryam sound like modern day Rasputin capable of controlling everything in Pakistan



I think her prowess and threat is highly exaddurated



If PMLn comes back to power forget PM I doubt she'll be able to become the cm of Punjab



They're a patriarchal family, no one in her party particularly likes her especially older pakistani men hate to serve a woman

and biggest



If it ever came to that, then I would hope martial law automatically kicks in, and this time the general at the helm does NOT cower like Musharraf did two decades prior and bestow the overdue noose around their necks.. for they [the b4stards] will end Pakistan as we know it.

only paid clowns post nonse sense like this





substantially



> weakly educated

> poor leadership

>low IQ

> hot headed

> poor communication skills ie no ability to listen to others

> uses poor as tools









She could pose a long term chellenge and her becoming this powerful as of late gives me a very early red flags besides there are ways to stop this legally. Bring minor fraud cases on the table only enough to sideline her..



She could even wage unsanctioned wars... She also doesn't respect pak army or deep state





Sideline her is the only way perhaps then she can become a fashion designer but she needs to be exiled

She has risen to power in a very short time.Just few yearsI doubt nawaz sharif will be the next pm it will be herWith respect to power she has been able to control media judicary and kept the party in line via blackmailing during tough timesIf it werent for her the party would have disintegratesIt easy to say that but this wont happen simply because she is popular in central punjabMost dictators have poor IQ however they ruthless and she is ruthlessBilawal is much more sensible and way moderate as compared to herShe has been so strong that she even swayed her father to confrontation politicsBecause she wants to become hasina wajidShe can shoot someone in day light and will walk away like italian mafia due to material she has on people