You sound like @ziaulislam bro
He was making Maryam sound like modern day Rasputin capable of controlling everything in Pakistan
I think her prowess and threat is highly exaddurated
If PMLn comes back to power forget PM I doubt she'll be able to become the cm of Punjab
They're a patriarchal family, no one in her party particularly likes her especially older pakistani men hate to serve a woman
and biggest
Establishment dislike her
What are you on about this has nothing to do with gender and she could get elected as per constuition. It is just her politics I am not sold on.. I prefer her over bilawal he should be exited but both are unfit but if it came to both I prefer her but there needs to be efforts to sideline her
She could pose a long term chellenge and her becoming this powerful as of late gives me a very early red flags besides there are ways to stop this legally. Bring minor fraud cases on the table only enough to sideline her..
She could even wage unsanctioned wars... She also doesn't respect pak army or deep state
Sideline her is the only way perhaps then she can become a fashion designer but she needs to be exiled
It easy to say that but this wont happen simply because she is popular in central punjabIf it ever came to that, then I would hope martial law automatically kicks in, and this time the general at the helm does NOT cower like Musharraf did two decades prior and bestow the overdue noose around their necks.. for they [the b4stards] will end Pakistan as we know it.
Most dictators have poor IQ however they ruthless and she is ruthlessshe has very narrow support base.
substantially
> weakly educated
> poor leadership
>low IQ
> hot headed
> poor communication skills ie no ability to listen to others
> uses poor as tools
so the answer is a bit no..
No fan of billo but blasphemy to talk about them in the same sentence
She can shoot someone in day light and will walk away like italian mafia due to material she has on people
She could pose a long term chellenge and her becoming this powerful as of late gives me a very early red flags besides there are ways to stop this legally. Bring minor fraud cases on the table only enough to sideline her..
She could even wage unsanctioned wars... She also doesn't respect pak army or deep state
Sideline her is the only way perhaps then she can become a fashion designer but she needs to be exiled
Bhutto was many times more popular than any of the current politicians, including IK - poor man was willing to die for himShe has risen to power in a very short time.
Just few years
I doubt nawaz sharif will be the next pm it will be her
With respect to power she has been able to control media judicary and kept the party in line via blackmailing during tough times
If it werent for her the party would have disintegrates
It easy to say that but this wont happen simply because she is popular in central punjab
Most dictators have poor IQ however they ruthless and she is ruthless
Bilawal is much more sensible and way moderate as compared to her
She has been so strong that she even swayed her father to confrontation politics
Because she wants to become hasina wajid