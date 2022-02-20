What's new

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101 said:

You sound like @ziaulislam bro
He was making Maryam sound like modern day Rasputin capable of controlling everything in Pakistan

I think her prowess and threat is highly exaddurated

If PMLn comes back to power forget PM I doubt she'll be able to become the cm of Punjab

They're a patriarchal family, no one in her party particularly likes her especially older pakistani men hate to serve a woman
and biggest

Establishment dislike her
 
Why are you worried about deep state? Do you work there? Deep state has done some messed up shit in our history.
 
what a loser, she has no sense, no education, never worked in her life, a loser woman who is not even worth being a safae wali mae, aur qoum ka naseeb is kay pass.., pakistan needs to cleanse such people..
 
Sainthood 101 said:
You sound like @ziaulislam bro
He was making Maryam sound like modern day Rasputin capable of controlling everything in Pakistan

I think her prowess and threat is highly exaddurated

If PMLn comes back to power forget PM I doubt she'll be able to become the cm of Punjab

They're a patriarchal family, no one in her party particularly likes her especially older pakistani men hate to serve a woman
and biggest

Establishment dislike her
What are you on about this has nothing to do with gender and she could get elected as per constuition. It is just her politics I am not sold on.. I prefer her over bilawal he should be exited but both are unfit but if it came to both I prefer her but there needs to be efforts to sideline her
 
Sainthood 101

Battlion25 said:
What are you on about this has nothing to do with gender and she could get elected as per constuition. It is just her politics I am not sold on.. I prefer her over bilawal he should be exited but both are unfit but if it came to both I prefer her but there needs to be efforts to sideline her
No fan of billo but blasphemy to talk about them in the same sentence
 
PradoTLC

Battlion25 said:
FBprQC5WEAwRDME.jpg

She could pose a long term chellenge and her becoming this powerful as of late gives me a very early red flags besides there are ways to stop this legally. Bring minor fraud cases on the table only enough to sideline her..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448575052413382662

She could even wage unsanctioned wars... She also doesn't respect pak army or deep state
Sideline her is the only way perhaps then she can become a fashion designer but she needs to be exiled
she has very narrow support base.

only paid clowns post nonse sense like this


substantially

> weakly educated
> poor leadership
>low IQ
> hot headed
> poor communication skills ie no ability to listen to others
> uses poor as tools




so the answer is a bit no..
 
Dual Wielder

Battlion25 said:
What are you on about this has nothing to do with gender and she could get elected as per constuition. It is just her politics I am not sold on.. I prefer her over bilawal he should be exited but both are unfit but if it came to both I prefer her but there needs to be efforts to sideline her
If it ever came to that, then I would hope martial law automatically kicks in, and this time the general at the helm does NOT cower like Musharraf did two decades prior and bestow the overdue noose around their necks.. for they [the b4stards] will end Pakistan as we know it.
 
ziaulislam

Sainthood 101 said:
You sound like @ziaulislam bro
He was making Maryam sound like modern day Rasputin capable of controlling everything in Pakistan

I think her prowess and threat is highly exaddurated

If PMLn comes back to power forget PM I doubt she'll be able to become the cm of Punjab

They're a patriarchal family, no one in her party particularly likes her especially older pakistani men hate to serve a woman
and biggest

Establishment dislike her
She has risen to power in a very short time.
Just few years
I doubt nawaz sharif will be the next pm it will be her

With respect to power she has been able to control media judicary and kept the party in line via blackmailing during tough times

If it werent for her the party would have disintegrates

Dual Wielder said:
If it ever came to that, then I would hope martial law automatically kicks in, and this time the general at the helm does NOT cower like Musharraf did two decades prior and bestow the overdue noose around their necks.. for they [the b4stards] will end Pakistan as we know it.
It easy to say that but this wont happen simply because she is popular in central punjab

PradoTLC said:
she has very narrow support base.

only paid clowns post nonse sense like this


substantially

> weakly educated
> poor leadership
>low IQ
> hot headed
> poor communication skills ie no ability to listen to others
> uses poor as tools




so the answer is a bit no..
Most dictators have poor IQ however they ruthless and she is ruthless

Sainthood 101 said:
No fan of billo but blasphemy to talk about them in the same sentence
Bilawal is much more sensible and way moderate as compared to her

She has been so strong that she even swayed her father to confrontation politics

Because she wants to become hasina wajid

Battlion25 said:
FBprQC5WEAwRDME.jpg

She could pose a long term chellenge and her becoming this powerful as of late gives me a very early red flags besides there are ways to stop this legally. Bring minor fraud cases on the table only enough to sideline her..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448575052413382662

She could even wage unsanctioned wars... She also doesn't respect pak army or deep state
Sideline her is the only way perhaps then she can become a fashion designer but she needs to be exiled
She can shoot someone in day light and will walk away like italian mafia due to material she has on people
 
Sainthood 101

ziaulislam said:
She has risen to power in a very short time.
Just few years
I doubt nawaz sharif will be the next pm it will be her

With respect to power she has been able to control media judicary and kept the party in line via blackmailing during tough times

If it werent for her the party would have disintegrates


It easy to say that but this wont happen simply because she is popular in central punjab


Most dictators have poor IQ however they ruthless and she is ruthless


Bilawal is much more sensible and way moderate as compared to her

She has been so strong that she even swayed her father to confrontation politics

Because she wants to become hasina wajid
Bhutto was many times more popular than any of the current politicians, including IK - poor man was willing to die for him
Our first truly populist president,
during Musharraf time remember NS came with 2/3rd majority so even he was much more popular than her

you are exaggerating her powers to no end
 
SaadH

Bilawal's handling of Sindh, leaving it in a 5th world hellhole on par with, nay worse then sub saharan Africa makes him the worst potential PM candidate in Pakistan. Calibri/Videos wali aapa is order of magnitude better than this Bhutto family eunuch.
 

