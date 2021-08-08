Delete this thread plz...goof up..a fake tweet

Arshad Nadeem who reached finals of Javelin Throw had tweeted earlier congratulating his idol neeraj chopra for winning gold.
The entire pakistani twitterati on Twitter lambasted him for that and the poor guy had to delete the tweet.
People should not be this mean...a heart filled with hate is not worthy to be called human.
