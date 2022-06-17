Déjà vu - from Benazir to Nawaz to Imran

Déjà vu - We are where our parents were.Benazir Bhutto old videos. Massive crowds just like PTIs, she promised change, reforms and end to corruption. The youth (our elders loved her) and believed her words. She was obviously on the wrong side of the establishment until she had to except the reality.Nawaz Sharif old videos. He also promised new Pakistan, Pakistan zindabad, end to corruption etc. Sheikh Rasheed from 1.50. His speech is exactly the same as during PTI rallies, and the youth love him without realising its history repeating itself.The same process is being repeated. Give hope, call for change, then backstab and the people will submit and bow their heads down. This is so rebellion could be destroyed, youth will loose all hope and the next generation will submit. This had worked before and the establishment believes it will work again.Pakistan establishment is like Military Industrial Complex of the USA. They control billions of dollars businesses, have international connections, money in foreign accounts, assets abroad, retirement abroad, they have guns, intelligence agencies.2050+ some new leader will come out and history will repeat. We will be either dead or 60+ and the next generation will be in our shoes, all with hope for a better future. Pakistan will progress but the status quo system will be the same.