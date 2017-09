Marriott Hotels spokeswoman Kathleen Duffy said the “men in dark suits who were security officers in the ballroom” Thursday afternoon were Erdogan’s guys. They were “hired by the client, not the hotel,” she wrote in an email.



Duffy said she could not personally confirm, however, that the guards punched anyone.



“As President Erdogan was leaving the hotel” around 3 p.m., the police spokeswoman said, “an unknown number of anti-government protesters did clash with pro-government demonstrators in front of the location. As a result of this incident, approximately five demonstrators were briefly detained and released by security assigned to protect President Erdogan.” Everyone then “departed the location,” she said, and the NYPD made no arrests.​

Previous Brawl

Doug Buchanan, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman, said two of those hurt were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals by ambulance. He said by phone that emergency personnel were called to the residence about 4:30pm Tuesday.



According to witnesses, the brawl erupted when the Turkish president’s security detail attacked protesters carrying the flag of the Kurdish PYD party outside the residence.​

All 19 of the defendants have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime of violence with a hate crime enhancement. That felony charge carries a maximum 15 year prison sentence.



Other defendants have been charged with aggravated assault and assault with significant bodily injury.



Despite the indictments, it is unlikely that most of the defendants will face actual jail time. The State Department has barred the Erdogan security officials implicated in the attack from re-entering the U.S.​