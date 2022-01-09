What's new

Degradation of Moral and Human Values in Pakistan: Case of Murree Tragedy and Some Glittering Examples!

According to reports hotel and lodging owners fully availed the calamity as an opportunity to make profits.
Hotels charged up to 50000 PKR for hotel room and double price for food.
This is a country so many thump their chest as Ashiqan-e-Rasul. But look at their conduct and character towards the Teachings of the Messenger.

"You cannot be a Muslim if you dont want for others what you like for yourself."

There were some good stories too. Local residents offered shelter to the stranded families. So everyone is not dead of heart.
 
If there were locals who helped, then isn't your title a bit too strong. It seems the morals of Pakistani society are very much intact.
Its the businessmen who need to look at their morals, not the Pakistani citizens.
 
Nations are known by active segments of the society, traders, laborers, rulers, religious scholars, police, judiciary, police, etc. They define a society. General Degradation of our society is well known.

But I had indicated people of Muree helped.

"There were some good stories too. Local residents offered shelter to the stranded families. So everyone is not dead of heart."
 
