Degradation of Moral and Human Values in Pakistan: Case of Murree Tragedy and Some Glittering Examples!

According to reports hotel and lodging owners fully availed the calamity as an opportunity to make profits.

Hotels charged up to 50000 PKR for hotel room and double price for food.

This is a country so many thump their chest as Ashiqan-e-Rasul. But look at their conduct and character towards the Teachings of the Messenger.



"You cannot be a Muslim if you dont want for others what you like for yourself."



There were some good stories too. Local residents offered shelter to the stranded families. So everyone is not dead of heart.