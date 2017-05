Army conducts the Common Entrance Written Examination for the selection of Junior Commissioned Officers in Srinagar

Highlights

Hundreds of Kashmiri youth today participated in the Army recruitment examination amid separatists' shutdown call.

We had received 815 applications from Srinagar and Pattan out of which 799 were able to reach examination centres today

the district administration has said that the admit cards of students appearing in competitive examinations today would be treated as curfew passes

Those students in possession of admit cards will be allowed during the curfew. The admit cards will act as permission to move during restrictions