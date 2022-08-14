Defying restrictions, people in IIOJK celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan Kashmiris will mark India’s Independence Day - August 15 - as Black Day

Kashmiris will mark India’s Independence Day - August 15 - as Black DayThe people in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and several areas of Jammu region of the territory express their love for Pakistan.They raised pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans vociferously.The Kashmiris also burst firecrackers in Srinagar to express their joy on Pakistan’s Independence Day without any fear of reprisal from Indian forces which ahead of India’s Independence Day, August 15, have turned the occupied territory into a military garrison and an open-air prison.The youth also burnt Indian flags that were forcibly given to them by Indian authorities in Baramulla and Budgam areas.In Indian illegally occupied valley, Kashmiris will mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day.