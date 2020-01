According to Wiki: "After a further test in 2013 Alon Ben David published this opinion in an article inon the missile's range and throw weight: "Reportedly, Israel's Jericho III intermediate-range ballistic missile is capable of carrying a 1,000-kg (2,204-lb.) warhead more than 5,000 km." Further tests conducted in July 2013 could have been for the Jericho 3 or possibly the Jericho 3A missile, a follow-up missile believed to have a new motor.It's about 2000 km from Tel Aviv to Tehran. So the Jericho III already has the capability to reach Israel's most dangerous enemy with 3 MIRVed nuclear warheads. Perhaps the Jericho IV could reach Teheran at an increased velocity further shortening the time in flight even more than the 10 minuets or so that the Jericho III would fly. The USA should give Israel all the help it needs to put Tehran under severe retaliatory threat.