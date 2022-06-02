What's new

Defense Industry Exports increased by 94% in May 2022

Total exports by the Turkish Defense and Aerospace Industry sector during May 2022 amounted to USD 330.4 million.

Making an ambitious start to 2022, the Turkish Defense and Aviation Industry Sector is approaching step by step its export target of exceeding 4 billion dollars for the end of the year. The total exports of the sector in May 2022 increased by 94% compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 330 million 464 thousand dollars.

The total exports realized by the sector between January 1 and May 31, 2022 increased by 50.1% compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 1 billion 680 million dollars. The sector's exports are expected to reach over 2 billion dollars by the end of June.

306.7M in January 2022 (%84 incrase)
325.1M in February 2022 (%40 incrase)
327M in March 2022 (%33 incrase)
392.1M in April 2022 (%41 incrase)
330.1M in May 2022 (%94 incrase)

NOTE: Turkish Exporters Assembly no longer includes defense and aviation sector data in its 'Sectoral Export Report by Country'. As of April 2022, the information of how much export to which country by the Turkish defense and aerospace industry sector is no longer accessible from open sources. The data disclosed so far has also been removed from the TIM website.

Türk Savunma ve Havacılık Sanayii sektörü tarafından 2022 yılının Mayıs ayı boyunca gerçekleştirilen toplam ihracat, 330.4 milyon ABD Doları oldu.
