Defense Industry cooperation between Turkiye and UAE is getting stronger

Cooperation with the UAE, which is one of the most important market of the Turkish defense industry in the Middle East region recently, is deepening.

BAE-4-2048x1536.jpg


As a continuation of the intensifying defense industry cooperation relations between Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates, state officials and companies of the two countries came together in Ankara. The meeting, hosted by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), was attended by SSB President Prof. Dr. İsmail Demir, UAE Supply Corporation TAWAZUN Economic Council CEO Tareq Al Hosani, senior military officials and company executives attended.

Two memorandums of understanding were signed at the meeting, which was held for the development of defense industry relations between the two countries. Memorandum of understanding on industrial cooperation between the Defense and Aerospace Manufacturers Association (SASAD) and its counterpart organization in the UAE, EDDC (Emirates Defense Companies Council), and between TR TEST and Tawazun on testing and certification, witnessed by SSB President Demir and TAWAZUN CEO Al Hosani signed.

As a result of the efforts to increase defense industry cooperation between Turkiye and the UAE, a Defense Industry Cooperation Letter of Intent was signed between the two countries during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the UAE in February. The relevant documents were signed by İsmail Demir and Tareq Al Hosani. The meeting held today and the signed memorandums of understanding were realized as a result of this letter of intent.

BAE-1-1024x768.jpg



Türkiye ile BAE arasında Savunma Sanayii işbirliği güçleniyor

Türkiye ile BAE arasında Savunma Sanayii işbirliği güçleniyor
