Defense: French arms exports shatter records in 2021​

David James
January 5, 2022
France can say thank you to the Rafale. According to information from The gallery, French arms exports in 2021 will indeed reach new heights, shattering the previous record of 2015. Thanks to the signing of major transactions, manufacturers should thus reach the impressive figure of 28 billion euros in sales for 2021 , against 16.9 billion euros in 2015. Results driven by the four large Rafale contracts signed last year with Greece (2.5 billion euros), Egypt (nearly 4 billion euros ), Croatia (1 billion euros) and the “contract of the century” signed with the United Arab Emirates (16 billion euros).
These agreements will thus benefit the major military aeronautics groups such as Dassault Aviation, MBDA, Thales or Safran, but also the 400 defense industry subcontractors who are also collaborating in the construction of the Rafale. But the French fighter plane is not the only one to seduce abroad. Airbus Helicopters has also signed a major contract with the United Arab Emirates for a sum estimated between 750 and 800 million euros.
A promising year 2022For its part, according to La Tribune, MBDA sold its defense system to Egypt for 300 million euros. Nexter, and its export bestseller, the Caesar self-supporting gun, also won contracts with the Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Indonesia, Morocco and Thailand.
If the year 2021 is a record year, 2022 promises to be just as promising, without however exceeding last year’s record. New contracts could be signed for the Rafale in Greece, Indonesia or India, while Dassault could take advantage of Switzerland’s mistrust of the American F-35 to try its luck again and sell its Rafale to the Helvetians.
2022 should also be better for Naval Group, which had not recorded any export sales in 2020 and had to deal with the sudden cancellation of the contract between France and Australia in 2021. The company should thus sign contracts with Greece for an amount of three billion euros, but also with Morocco. Same expectations for AirbusSpace with sales expected in Qatar, Vietnam and Egypt while Airbus Helicopters must sign an agreement to modernize the Tiger in Spain, for an amount of 1.2 billion euros, and could win a call for ‘offers in Great Britain.
