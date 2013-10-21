Defense breakthrough in Turkish-Pakistani partnership

The lands of today's Pakistan and the cherished nation that formed it have been the eastern border and unshakable stronghold of our common civilization for centuries in all its glory. We know that strong Pakistan means strong Islamic geography, strong sovereignty, history has taught us this.



Pakistan and Turkey are two countries whose interests are parallel to each other to the maximum extent, not only in terms of historical and cultural ties, but also in terms of risks/opportunities in today's and future socio-political and regional geopolitics. Whatever the terms and conditions, whatever the political climate in the world, the interests of these two countries can never conflict. Many developments in recent years reveal a strong will to put this historical friendship on stronger military, economic and political foundations, again. It's up to us whether we use this potential or not, and we have a responsibility to future generations for what we do (and don't do) today.