Defending Ukraine could hurt US economy, including price hikes and disruption to the nation's energy supply : Joe Biden

Defending Ukraine could hurt US economy, including price hikes and disruption to the nation's energy supply : Joe Biden​

President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged the likelihood that U.S. and Allied sanctions on Russia in retaliation for an invasion of Ukraine would have significant blowback on the American economy, including possible price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply.


Only one thing can beat China's fast rising in this world, US fast self defeating.
 
It's just world oil prices. Not specific to the US.

Why Russian Invasion Peril Is Driving Oil Prices Near $100

Spare supplies of oil and gas are limited globally as demand rebounds faster than production, making a Russian move on Ukraine a serious geopolitical risk event.
Could also affect stock market.

No this is a world event.

There's a lot of places paying way more than the US...including China.
Gasoline prices around the world, 14-Feb-2022 | GlobalPetrolPrices.com

Gas prices by country using official data sources.
