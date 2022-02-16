Defending Ukraine could hurt US economy, including price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply : Joe Biden​

beijingwalker
Defending Ukraine could hurt US economy, including price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply : Joe BidenPresident Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged the likelihood that U.S. and Allied sanctions on Russia in retaliation for an invasion of Ukraine would have significant blowback on the American economy, including possible price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply.
Only one thing can beat China's fast rising in this world, US fast self defeating.