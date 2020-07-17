Defending Sind

CriticalThought
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 10, 2016
This article is inspired by a discussion with a clueless user who thinks the southern most marshes of Sind are strategically useless. In order to avoid derailing the other thread, I am moving the discussion to a dedicated thread. This article addresses two misconceptions: that the deserts and marshes in Sind are not strategically important enough, and that Pakistan doesn't have enough wherewithal to muster a strong defence along the entire border with India.
At the onset, I invite the reader to take stock of two major PAF air bases, their locations, and their distance from the nearest border with India: PAF Airbase Bholari, and Shahbaz Airbase. The mere existence of these bases should be enough to convey the message that Pakistan armed forces will not tolerate any Indian thrusts that put these bases within range of Indian MLRS. Note that Pinaka has a range of 40 km. Conversely, both bases have the presence of Pakistan's top of the line fighter jets, with massive air launched ordinance support which makes any attempt by Indian army a misadventure of epic proportions.
If approaches to these airfields will be heavily defended, there exists the possibility of flanking maneuvers. This possibility exists, and will be accounted for in the planning. Any attempt at flanking Pakistani defence lines will find the Indians entrenched in a kill box, with a possible use of Nasr in the desert area.
Finally, let us expunge any misconceptions regarding the strategic importance of marshes in Southern Sind. These marshes directly translate into Pakistan's borders, which translates into the sea area that comes under Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone. Pakistan doesn't have the luxury of a vast coastline as compared to India, and defending our EEZ along with its wealth of resources will be of top priority for Pakistani forces. In this regard, let us remember that Pakistan has a requirement of 12000 marines that will be dedicated to these marshy areas. The Pak Marines are a cut above regular armed forces in terms of rigorousness of training. The marshy area precludes any armored thrusts. Thus, Insha Allah, attacking Indian forces will find themselves pitted against a well trained, well motivated, well manned, and well equipped force in treacherous terrain.
This should remove the confusions of any morons who are dreaming of trading 1 mile of Punjab for 3 miles of Sind.
@Yasser76 FYI
