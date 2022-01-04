What's new

DefencePoint.gr: Is Turkey secretly developing nuclear and intercontinental weapons?

Here is the original link: https://www.defence-point.gr/news/e...-ginei-katanoiti-eparkos-i-apeili-stin-athina



In an article, it was stated that Turkey may be developing nuclear and intercontinental weapons beyond the obvious. The article published on the Defense Point news portal, which work in the field of defense media of Greece, contains the following statement: “Turkey has other covert military programs in the pipeline and is developing new capabilities that eliminate any external threat.”

This was expressed by İsmail Demir, head of the defense industry. ‘I can clearly say that we will have weapons that will surprise whoever the opponent is. We have a lot of work to do, and we still have a long way to go, but anyone who sees Turkey as an easy victim will regret it.” statements were included.

In the article, it was stated that Turkey is working to get rid of foreign weapon systems under the leadership of President Erdogan, and that foreign defense dependency has been reduced to 20%.


In the article, ‘Demir’s recent statements are found about missile systems that Turkey can use in case of war.

They acknowledged that Turkey is running a long-range missile program in cooperation with the Franco-Italian Eurosam. However, the questions whether Turkey has weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.’ were arised.

Reminding that President Erdoğan talked about developing missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads*(there is no statement like that), it was also clearly stated that Turkey does not accept external pressure to acquire nuclear weapons.

***

The Greek media, which is disturbed by Turkey’s policies in recent years, frequently brings up the agenda that Turkey is working on secret weapons programs.

At Apopseis last week, In another article published by Dr. Konstaniua Apostolu-Katsaru, was claimed that Ankara “could have nuclear weapons”.

Apostolu-Katsaru drew attention to various issues from the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant to the students receiving education on “nuclear technologies” in Russia, and to relations with Pakistan, claiming that Turkey was working in this area and may even have succeeded.

Briefly, Pakistan-Turkey relations are one of the issues that Greek defense circles are focusing on, and conspiracies and panic attacks on this subject are increasing day by day.
 
Anyone who tries on Turkey will be checkmated the great khan of Islamabad will make sure of that... Even if they come with an army of orcs
 
Foinikas said:
So you'll go to nuclear war with the world,for the sake of Turkey? Even if they don't threaten you at all?
Click to expand...
We have vastly interests invested in that country and have close defense cooperation.. Without hesitation because it would trigger our redlines because the peninsula could come under threat if they are not there and enemy was to fill that gap we will take action before it comes to that.. We will act and act quickly
 
For what purpose would Turkey seek to have its own nukes? As it stands, American nukes have been deployed in Turkey in the past, probably still do. Plus Turkey is part of NATO, which also has nukes. It begs the question, does Turkey not trust NATO? If so, then why is Turkey still part of NATO? Also if Turkey does go nuclear, then will NATO stand for it? And will America impose sanctions on Turkey, like it has done with Libya, Iraq, Syria and Iran?

Also, if Turkey does go nuclear and no punitive sanctions are imposed on Turkey, nor Israel strike Turkey. Then it will become abundantly clear that Turkey is in cahoots with both America and Israel, then Pakistan better watch out. As it can ill afford to get involved in any spat Turkey may have with Greece, Syria or etc since Turkey has been playing a very dangerous game in the Mediterranean, Caucus region and the Middle East.
 
Titanium100 said:
We have vastly interests invested in that country and have close defense cooperation.. Without hesitation because it would trigger our redlines because the peninsula could come under threat if they are not there and enemy was to fill that gap we will take action before it comes to that.. We will act and act quickly
Click to expand...
How exactly is Turkey vital to Pakistan's survival?
 
