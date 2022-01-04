DefencePoint.gr: Is Turkey secretly developing nuclear and intercontinental weapons?

For what purpose would Turkey seek to have its own nukes? As it stands, American nukes have been deployed in Turkey in the past, probably still do. Plus Turkey is part of NATO, which also has nukes. It begs the question, does Turkey not trust NATO? If so, then why is Turkey still part of NATO? Also if Turkey does go nuclear, then will NATO stand for it? And will America impose sanctions on Turkey, like it has done with Libya, Iraq, Syria and Iran?



Also, if Turkey does go nuclear and no punitive sanctions are imposed on Turkey, nor Israel strike Turkey. Then it will become abundantly clear that Turkey is in cahoots with both America and Israel, then Pakistan better watch out. As it can ill afford to get involved in any spat Turkey may have with Greece, Syria or etc since Turkey has been playing a very dangerous game in the Mediterranean, Caucus region and the Middle East.