DefencePoint.gr: Is Turkey secretly developing nuclear and intercontinental weapons?

Here is the original link: https://www.defence-point.gr/news/e...-ginei-katanoiti-eparkos-i-apeili-stin-athina
In an article, it was stated that Turkey may be developing nuclear and intercontinental weapons beyond the obvious. The article published on the Defense Point news portal, which work in the field of defense media of Greece, contains the following statement: “Turkey has other covert military programs in the pipeline and is developing new capabilities that eliminate any external threat.”
This was expressed by İsmail Demir, head of the defense industry. ‘I can clearly say that we will have weapons that will surprise whoever the opponent is. We have a lot of work to do, and we still have a long way to go, but anyone who sees Turkey as an easy victim will regret it.” statements were included.
In the article, it was stated that Turkey is working to get rid of foreign weapon systems under the leadership of President Erdogan, and that foreign defense dependency has been reduced to 20%.
In the article, ‘Demir’s recent statements are found about missile systems that Turkey can use in case of war.
They acknowledged that Turkey is running a long-range missile program in cooperation with the Franco-Italian Eurosam. However, the questions whether Turkey has weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.’ were arised.
Reminding that President Erdoğan talked about developing missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads*(there is no statement like that), it was also clearly stated that Turkey does not accept external pressure to acquire nuclear weapons.
***
The Greek media, which is disturbed by Turkey’s policies in recent years, frequently brings up the agenda that Turkey is working on secret weapons programs.
At Apopseis last week, In another article published by Dr. Konstaniua Apostolu-Katsaru, was claimed that Ankara “could have nuclear weapons”.
Apostolu-Katsaru drew attention to various issues from the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant to the students receiving education on “nuclear technologies” in Russia, and to relations with Pakistan, claiming that Turkey was working in this area and may even have succeeded.
Briefly, Pakistan-Turkey relations are one of the issues that Greek defense circles are focusing on, and conspiracies and panic attacks on this subject are increasing day by day.
