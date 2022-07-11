Defence.pk, iOS and Tweets

What's new

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
25,979
0
18,776
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
I notice all threads with links to twitters are not working at all with Apple iOS devices.

Especially the long running Ukraine war thread stops functioning. It worked before now no go.

Windows, Android work fine.

It appears the issue is linked to auto refresh by iOS.

Even when new threads are created, as soon as a poster copy/paste tweets, then the threads are dead, good night for Apple users like me.
 

