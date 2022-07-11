Defence.pk, iOS and Tweets

I notice all threads with links to twitters are not working at all with Apple iOS devices.
Especially the long running Ukraine war thread stops functioning. It worked before now no go.
Windows, Android work fine.
It appears the issue is linked to auto refresh by iOS.
Even when new threads are created, as soon as a poster copy/paste tweets, then the threads are dead, good night for Apple users like me.
