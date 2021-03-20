What's new

Defence Ministry signs contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited to supply 4,960 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Army

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,171
-24
1,158
Country
India
Location
India
Indian Army To Get Thousands Of Deadly French-Origin MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles


ByMansij Asthana

March 19, 2021
The Indian Defense Ministry on Friday (March 19) signed a deal with the state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited to provide 4,960 MILAN-2T anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) to the Army.
The missile deal, pegged at Rs 1,188 crore, will be a huge boost for the Indian Army, which has been looking to procure advanced weapons. The induction of the home-grown ATGMs into the Indian Army will be completed in three years.
The weapons deal, which is in sync with the federal government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, is a ‘repeat order’ of the contract signed in March of 2016.
The Defence Ministry issued a statement after inking the deal and said that it was a big opportunity for the Indian defense industry.
“This project is a big opportunity for the defense industry to showcase its capability and will be a step in the direction of achieving the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defense sector,” the ministry said in its statement.


The Modi government has been pushing ‘Make-in-India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiatives to reduce dependence on foreign-made weapons. The country has cut defense imports by a whopping 33 percent in recent years, according to the latest report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The Milan-2T ATGM
The Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) is produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France.
It is a man-portable (Infantry) second-generation ATGM, which boasts the ability to destroy battle tanks fitted with explosive reactive armor, moving and stationary targets. It is a Tandem Warhead ATGM that has a range of around 1,850 meters.
The missiles can be fired from the ground as well as vehicle-based launchers.
Last month, India had successfully test-fired indigenously-developed ‘Helina’ and ‘Dhruvastra’ ATGMs, paving their induction into the Army and the Indian Air Force respectively.
‘Helina’ and ‘Dhruvastra’ are third-generation anti-tank guided missiles that can engage targets both on direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.
eurasiantimes.com

Indian Army To Get Thousands Of Deadly French-Origin MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

The Indian Defense Ministry signed a deal with the state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited to provide 4,960 MILAN-2T anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) to the Army.
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom