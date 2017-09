DEFENCE MINISTRY SIGNED 8 AGREEMENTS WITH DIFFERENT COUNTRIES DURING LAST 5 YEARS, SENATE TOLD

Khurram Dastgir says these agreements were signed with Bosnia, Romania, Turkey, Russia, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, China, and Norway.









The Senate was informed on Thursday that the ministry of defence and its attached departments signed eight agreements with different countries during the last five years.

Responding to a query during Question Hour, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir informed the House that six agreements were signed by the Ministry of Defence and two others by Survey of Pakistan.



He said these agreements were signed with Bosnia, Romania, Turkey, Russia, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, China, and Norway.



