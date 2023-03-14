Defence ministry refused to provide Pak Army for election

Going to post the same thing about this Kanjar Fauj that can only suppress and conquer its own people and keep a corrupt and incompetent political elite in power to safeguard its own financial interests.



The Pakistan Army leadership needs to be dismantled and civilian led reforms enacted to ensure complete transparency (via civilian appointed independent auditors) in ALL Military led enterprises and the assets of past, current and future military personnel.



Declare Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, Zia-ul-Haq and Musharraf traitors and criminals and seize all their assets and those of their families.



This group of khaki wearing corrupt Western boot licking imbeciles and traitors have destroyed the country and essentially enslaved the people as the second iteration of the East India Company.